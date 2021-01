Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With lives returning to a new “normal” there is no wonder that our sense of focus has been skewed and something that we now long for.

Transformational Life Strategist Teri Karjala joins us this morning with some important tips to stay focused and stay that way throughout the year.

To learn more, visit: TalkingWithTeri.com