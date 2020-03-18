How to make hand sanitizer inexpensively and from home

What a fun concept! Imagine a mobile paint party that comes to you. That is what I Arted does. Whether it's a family session or a private party, the team shows up, brings all the supplies, and picks up after the session. You pick the painting, or art piece and let the team take care of the rest.

Owners David and Gina Kile are in studio this morning giving us a preview of the art they do during a fun art session.