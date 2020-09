Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Have you heard of cone cakes? They have become quite popular lately, and today we are getting a preview of how to make them from Love + Flour Bakery.

Cassie Tingley, Love + Flour Bakery, joins us this morning to show us how to make a cone cake just in time for Halloween.

Be sure to follow Cassie on Facebook at: ctingleybakery