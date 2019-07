UHCCF helps children in need with thousands of grants

Since 1997, the United Healthcare Children’s Foundation, UHCCF, has distributed more than 20,000 grants to help families pay for things like therapies, surgeries, hearing aids and more.

Recently, UHCCF pledged to give an additional 30,000 life changing grants over the next decade. Here with all the details is Matt Peterson, President of UHCCF, and Sandy, Mother of the 20,000th grant recipient.