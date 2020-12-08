How to best treat ski and snowboarding injuries

In today’s Medical Minute, Mia chats with Dr. Michael Huang, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, about how to best treat injuries from skiing and snowboarding.
For more information, visit: CSOG.net
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
In today’s Medical Minute, Mia chats with Dr. Michael Huang, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group, about how to best treat injuries from skiing and snowboarding.
For more information, visit: CSOG.net