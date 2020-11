Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center provides all kinds of great resources for veterans, military members and their families.

Bob McLaughlin, COO, joins us this morning to talk about how Mt. Carmel can help this Veterans Week. To learn more, visit: VeteransCenter.org