How many times we’re washing our hands, and other trending stories

Most Americans are washing their hands at least 16 times a day, according to a study by Newswire, and we are also cooking a lot more at home during the Pandemic. Claudia has your latest trending stories for this Thursday.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Most Americans are washing their hands at least 16 times a day, according to a study by Newswire, and we are also cooking a lot more at home during the Pandemic. Claudia has your latest trending stories for this Thursday.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.