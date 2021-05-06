How Goodwill changed Anthony’s life: prison to store manager

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Anthony Martinez, store manager for Goodwill of Colorado, shares his story about how Goodwill changed his life. He went from a criminal life to working part time at a store to store manager!

Goodwill Week: May 2-8



•Annual Nationwide Observation/Celebration Since 1951

•Celebrating Lives Changed for Good Thanks to Goodwill Supporters

•Community Involvement: Shop, Donate, Volunteer and Share About Goodwill

•Follow Goodwill on Social Media for Chance to Win Goodwill Gift Card

•Goodwill is Hiring! Apply Online at GoodwillColorado.org/jobs

•Learn More at GoodwillColorado.org

In 2020 Goodwill of Colorado:

In 2020 Goodwill of Colorado:

•Assisted over 105,000 Coloradans in Need

•Provided Job Training & Career Support to Over 7,300 Individuals

•Placed Nearly 1,900 People in Community Jobs

•Employed Over 3,000 Workers

•Diverted Nearly 175,000,000 Lbs. of Donated Materials from Landfills

•View More of Anthony’s Inspiring Story on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3F4YyL9Scg

•Learn More at GoodwillColorado.org