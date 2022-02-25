Musician, Anna Morsett, is the band leader for Colorado-based band, The Still Tide.

She stopped by the studio to give us a piece of a new record and talk about some collaborations with different artists and other local Denver bands.

Check out their record called “Between Skies” that was released in January of 2020.



Follow The Still Tide on social media and check out there next gigs!

All their info is on www.thestilltide.com!