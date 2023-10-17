(SPONSORED) — FOX21 and Loving Living Local are excited to announce the 2023 Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Awards winners. These awards aim to recognize local favorites’ exceptional services in our community.

House Doctors Handyman of Colorado Springs was honored with the prestigious gold award for being recognized as Southern Colorado’s Best of the Best Handyman. Owner Al Cazares and Lead Technician Steven Whitt accepted their award from Host Krista Witiak.

Home improvements just got easier! House Doctors provide Professional Handyman services to homes and businesses in Colorado Springs and surrounding communities. They promise quality craftsmanship and excellent customer service, all backed by their labor guarantee.

Top quality customer service provides a distinction between us and other companies. If you make sure customer service is at the forefront of everything you do, your customer is going to remember you and keep using your service again and again. Because we are focused on customer service, about 45-50 percent of our work comes from repeat business. Al Cazares, Owner of House Doctors Handyman of Colorado Springs

