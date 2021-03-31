Hop on into Easter with BBQ, check out these Easter favorites from Dickey’s

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Do you have your Easter meal planned out? Are you planning to grill? Get your fill of BBQ this Easter with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit; they have all of the savory dishes your family will love for the perfect Easter feast.

If you’re not feeling up to cook, Dickey’s can help you out this Easter with their Family Pack! Dickey’s Family Pack feeds a family of 4 and includes 1lb of pulled pork, 1lb of chopped brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, 6 rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles, and onions.

There are 5 Colorado Springs locations, and you can order through their website or Dickey’s app.

For more information head to www.dickeys.com.