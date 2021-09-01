Hop on an adventure of a lifetime with Lighthouse Travel and Cruises

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Travel Advisor & Cruise Specialist, Becky Tessier of Lighthouse Travel & Cruise sits down with Keni Mac to share the good news that travel is back in full swing.
Learn how you can have an adventure of a life time by land, air, and water by clicking here:
Lighthouse Travel and Cruises

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak