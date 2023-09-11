(COLORADO SPRINGS) — You are invited to attend the Honoring the Brave Breakfast.

The breakfast is going to be held at The Broadmoor International Center on Wednesday, Sept. 13. The breakfast starts promptly at 7:30 a.m., and registration will begin at 7 a.m. to allow guests to park, find their table, and be ready for the program to begin at 7:30.

There is no cost to attend, but there will be an opportunity during the breakfast when each guest is asked to donate to the Home Front Military Network (HFMN), with the mission of serving our military and veteran community.

In 2022 alone, HFMN was able to keep more than 192 vulnerable veteran households from becoming homeless, or being without power, water, and other necessities.

Learn more at www.HomeFrontMilitaryNetwork.org.