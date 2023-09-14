(SPONSORED) – Colorado First Time Home Buyer realtor Haley Levick joined Loving Living Local host Jen on Thursday. Seasons may be changing, but don’t let that stop you buying your first home in time for Thanksgiving.

With just a simple $1,000 down payment on a home, Colorado First Time Home Buyer can simply help you get your dream home. Levick was also very open about interest rates, which are very hot at the moment. However, Levick mentioned “you marry your house not your rate” and comparing the figures back to 2014.

Let Levick and the Colorado First Time Home Buying team find you the house of your dreams today! For all the information on down payment assistance and to talk with one of the team head to the Colorado First Time Home Buyer website.