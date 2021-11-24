Holiday wreath decorating party at Colorado’s Rib and Chop House

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

With the holidays around the corner, many of us are still looking for the perfect decorations, and Colorado’s Rib and Chop House is hosting a wreath decorating party so you can add your personal touch to your wreath this year!

The Holiday Wreath Workshop will be on December 5 from 6-8 p.m., and seats are limited, so make sure you get your tickets through our Rib and Chophouse Facebook page. It is $45.95 to participate, which includes all supplies to make a wreath, two glasses of wine or craft cocktails, appetizers throughout the party, and instructions on how to make the wreath!

For more information, head to ribandchophouse.com.