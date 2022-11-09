(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Fifth grader Matti Leva is hosting a vendor fair in Colorado Springs this Saturday, Nov. 12, called “All I want for Christmas is a Cure.”

Matti is a Type 1 Diabetic, and all vendor fees & silent auction proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation.

The event, which is organized by Matti, will be held at Grand Peak Academy, where Matti attends school, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will host over 40 vendors, food trucks, performances from Matti’s dance academy, and much much more! All proceeds go directly to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation (CDF) to help fund research for a cure for T1D.

Matti is also a small business owner, and she hopes this event will help spread awareness for T1D, while also incorporating things she enjoys like crafting and shopping.

For more information about the event and other events that Matti is hosting, head to her website for all the details.