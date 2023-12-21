(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar is offering a special 5-course Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner for Christmas Eve (Dec. 23) – $85 per person. Also known as Cena Della Vigilia, the Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition that originated in Southern Italy.

Chef Juan Lopez came on the show today with a small selection of dishes to be featured for the feast at the downtown Colorado Springs location. As well as Christmas Eve, Jax is offering a special 4-course meal for New Year’s Eve with optional wine pairings.

The dinner will highlight traditional dishes such as steak tartare and lobster bisque and more inventive plates such as lobster age dashi tofu and blue crab cacio e pepe.

For all the menu information and reservations, head to the website