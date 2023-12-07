(SPONSORED) – Get your sweet, delicious chocolate Christmas gifts at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Nova was invited to the Promenade shops at Briargate location in Colorado Springs to discover what they had to offer for stocking stuffers, custom boxes for your loved ones, plus five for $35 on apple certificates, Blues Bucks and Corporate Gifting.

General Manager Robyn Frier shared all the options for Christmas gift ideas with a wide range of chocolates on display throughout the store. Christmas is one of the busiest times at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and all the staff are ready to help you make your Christmas gifts extra special with a sweet treat.

For more information and whats available at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory head to the website.