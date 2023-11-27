(SPONSORED) — Start your Christmas shopping at the largest gift shop in Colorado. Garden of the Gods Trading Post has something for everyone! Janice Zerbe gave Loving Living Local host Nova a tour around the store with beautifully crafted Colorado-made pieces.

As well as the amazing Christmas gift options the Trading Post offers a wide range of food and drink options with breakfast served daily. Together with the delicious fudge selection the Trading Post has you can really spend the morning or afternoon at the store. Garden of the God Trading Post is offering a free hot drink on Monday, Nov. 27 for anyone who visits the store and mentions Loving Living Local.

For more information head to the Garden of the Gods Trading Post website for all the store hours and gift ideas.