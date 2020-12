Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

For the coffee lovers in your life, Dunkin’ has you covered when it comes to gifting this holiday season.

Mike Garofalo is at Dunkin’ on Fort Carson this morning checking out the unique gifts and specialty drinks and snacks available.

George Hart, Dunkin Franchisee Leader, tells us all about the Dunkin’ app, and the perks it offers. To learn more, visit: DunkinDonuts.com