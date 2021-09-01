Hold on tight, September could be a wild ride

PUEBLO -- For the first time in nearly two years, the CSU Pueblo football team will return to the field and open the 2021 season.

The Pack welcomes a tough match up to the Thunderbowl. Texas A&M Commerce is ranked 8th nationally in the AFCA Preseason Poll. The Thunderwolves are ranked 12th, and return several seniors who stayed a sixth year to play a final season. Defensive back Anthony Barron is one of those seniors, so Thursday's game day will be special.