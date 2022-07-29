It’s never to early to get into the Christmas Spirit! And, yes… it’s July.



1350 Distilling is hosting a vendor fair, “Christmas in July” on Saturday, July 30th from 11am – 3pm. Keni Mac had the chance to take a look inside the award winning distillery on Christmas [in July] Eve.

At the event, you can catch local vendors to buy Christmas gifts, food trucks, music, fun for the family and more!



Plus, “Taste the Difference, Make a Difference” is 1350’s Quarterly Non-Profit Focus, now until Sept 30th. 10% of every bottle purchased of 1350 Spirit at the Taste Lounge will be donated to Mt. Carmel Veteran Services.

Stop by 1350 Distilling in downtown Colorado Springs. (address below)

1350 Distilling

520 E. Pikes Peak Ave

EaDo (East Downtown) Colorado Springs