Hit up the Springs Home Show this weekend at the Colorado Springs Event Center!

The Colorado Springs Home Show is happening Friday, September 23rd through Sunday, September 26th at the Colorado Springs Event Center. This event features a wide variety of local and national vendors in home, cosmetics and skincare, decor, DIY, and more!

From solar power, home automation, security, remodeling, design, plus so much more you won’t want to miss what’s new in home improvement at the Colorado Springs Home Show.

For more information about the Springs Home show, click here. To learn more about Nationwide Expos head online to www.nationwideexpos.com.