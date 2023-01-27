(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Bingo Burger first made a name for itself in Pueblo, and the restaurant quickly became a fan favorite in the 7-1-9! Krista Witiak went on a full food tour with the restaurant owners, Richard and Mary, and has all the juicy details.

Burgers, fries, and a whole lot of Pueblo chiles. Eating at Bingo Burger is like hitting the jackpot every time with their impressive menu, craft beers, and of course, the signature Bingo Burger!

Take a peek at Bingo Burger’s menu and all they have to offer at BingoBurger.com.