Priscilla Koch is a Colorado local making organic infused vinegar SHRUBS the Urban Farmhouse Co. way. She joined the Loving Living Local crew to share the history of Shrubs & Hot Honey, the process of making each, and the basics of how to use each!

From the military to real estate, corporate finance, marriage, and now what Priscilla considers “retirement,” spending her time creating shrubs, apple cider vinegar, honey, and other products for her business, The Urban Farmhouse Co.

For more information about The Urban Farmhouse Co. or to shop, head over to their website theurbanfarmhouseco.com.