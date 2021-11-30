You might be familiar with the historic Golden Cycle Mill in Colorado Springs.
It was once a top-producing operation in the country, along with top payroll and the hearth of the economy in Colorado Springs.
As of late, the site has been in the revitalization process to become a modern day community in it’s honor. Crews have been hard at work for nearly 20 years unearthing the mill’s foundations and collecting historic pieces to implement into a unique neighborhood.
Keni Mac got an exclusive look at the construction site with the Gold Hill Mesa crew.
For more information on the project, click here: GoldHillMesa.com
Historic Golden Cycle Mill transforming into unique Gold Hill Mesa community in it’s honor
