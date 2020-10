Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is a great resource here in Colorado Springs. Even through a pandemic, they are doing what it takes to continue offering innovation programs and educational series.

Joe Aldaz, President and CEO, joins us this morning with a closer look at the work and mission of the Colorado Springs Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit: http://www.cosconcilio.com