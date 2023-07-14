(SPONSORED) We learned about Hire Heroes USA in this week’s Help from the Homefront.

Hire Heroes USA offers free services to all veterans and military spouses. Whether you are just beginning to consider your post-military career or you’ve been out of the service for more than 40 years, their commitment is lifelong. Hire Heroes USA also serves military spouses whether their partners are active, reserve, separated, retired or if they are a Gold Star Spouse.

Their team of experienced career coaches provides one-on-one guidance, helping translate their military experience into the language of the civilian job market. Hire Heroes USA also offers resume reviews, interview preparation, and networking opportunities to enhance chances of securing meaningful employment. Additionally, their extensive network of employer partners actively seeks out veteran candidates for job placement

For more information visit www.hireheroesusa.org.