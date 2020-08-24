High tech and effective temperature taking; check out the G-7000

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Meet the G-7000. It is a zero contact, biometric facial recognition camera and infrared thermal temperature measurement imaging system.

In this new world we live in, with COVID-19, the reassurance of a safe environment is the priority of those wanting to return to normalcy. The G-7000 is a new, high tech device that can help keep everyone safe.

Jim Hideman, Check98 President, joins us this morning to tell us all about this FDA registered device, and how it works.

To learn more, visit: http://www.check98.com