(SPONSORED) – Heuser Chiropractic Health and Auto Accident Recovery Center can provide you with lasting pain relief solutions and increase your overall health and wellness.

Dr. Charles Heuser appeared on Loving Living Local and told us 70%-80% of adults suffer from lower back or neck pain at some point in their life.

Dr. Heuser was born and raised in Colorado Springs, CO and he attended Logan College of Chiropractic and graduated in 1976. Chiropractic has been a part of his life since he was born and his father and grandfather inspired him to become a chiropractor.

First time patients recieve a consultation , exam, and one treatment for $29. Appointments are available immediately! Learn more at www.heuserchiro.com.