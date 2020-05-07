Here’s what’s trending on this Thursday morning

Happy Thursday everyone! Claudia and guest-Host Mike go through the trending stories of the day, including the most watched shows on Netflix. Check it out.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Happy Thursday everyone! Claudia and guest-Host Mike go through the trending stories of the day, including the most watched shows on Netflix. Check it out.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.