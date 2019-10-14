Here’s what’s trending on this Columbus Day

Claudia welcomes Mike Garofalo and our favorite Meteorologist Dee Cortez to join the chatter table this morning.
Check out what’s trending on this Columbus Day holiday!
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
Claudia welcomes Mike Garofalo and our favorite Meteorologist Dee Cortez to join the chatter table this morning.
Check out what’s trending on this Columbus Day holiday!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.