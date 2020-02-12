Here’s what’s trending as we get closer to Valentine’s Day

Claudia and Maria go through the trending topics of the day. How much are people spending this Valentine’s Day? And the Academy finally responded as to why Luke Perry was not included in the Oscar’s Memoriam segment.
