Here’s some last minute Thanksgiving treat ideas for all you procrastinators

YB Cake Designs is busy as ever as the holiday season quickly approaches. Owner, Mari Baker, knows just how fast time can fly when you’re a busy parent, which makes it extra easy to push things to the last minute… Like… Thanksgiving meals!
That’s why Mari stopped by the Loving Living Local studio with her son and helper, Devon. They showed us some last minute, festive treat ideas to bring to your holiday gathering.
To connect with YB Cake Designs, check them out on Facebook: YB Cake Designs
You can learn more about Mari’s delicious treats at www.ybcakedesigns.com