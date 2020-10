Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The small business community in Colorado Springs is thriving, and organizations like the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center is a great resource that helps achieve that.

This morning, we chat with Aikta Marcoulier, Executive Director and Dr. Shawn Murray, SBDC Cyber CYA Lead Consultant, Murray Security Services, about the work they do and how they offer valuable support to local small business owners.

To learn more, visit: PikesPeakSBDC.org