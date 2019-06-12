Helping people in need; Bryson’s Chase

Bryson’s Chase Foundation raises funds for families with children in need of mental health care to help pay out of pocket costs.

They are hosting a golf tournament this Friday to raise funds and continue helping.

Founder and President Lindsey Kangas is here with all the details, along with her son Bryson Kangas.

Bryson shares his emotional story and inspiration behind wanting to help others in need.

To learn more, visit: BrysonChase.org

