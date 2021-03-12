Help your child return to their full potential after injuries at the Shandy Clinic

The Shandy Clinic is offering a Pediatric Orthopedic Program to provider further therapeutic pediatric care to the community.
>> Click here to visit their website to learn more.
by: Amber Jo CooperPosted: / Updated:
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.
The Shandy Clinic is offering a Pediatric Orthopedic Program to provider further therapeutic pediatric care to the community.
>> Click here to visit their website to learn more.