Help your animals with pain and inflammation with pet cryotherapy at Goosebumps Cryotherapy

Cryogenics is the science of freezing things at a low temperature. Goosebumps Cryotherapy has a modern mobile cryotherapy device that offers localized treatment to an area on your body, so you no longer have to commit to the full body!

And since Goosebumps Cryotherapy has those specific cryo machines used to target certain areas of the body, they can also help pets just as well as their owners!

For animals with pain and inflammation due to arthritis or hip dysplasia, you can bring in your dog or cat to give them a treatment they’ll truly appreciate.

For more information head to goosebumpscryotherapy.com.