Help Sue’s Gift give back to newly diagnosed cancer patients at The Roswell Give Back Night

The Roswell Give Back night on July 31st will be giving back all profits made for food and drink purchases. The funds will go towards assembling TEAL Good Bags for newly diagnosed patients at their doctors office, to help them prepare for treatment. Sue’s Gift provides emotional and financial support for people diagnosed with gynecologic cancers.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 31st from 5pm – 8pm.

For more information on Sues Gift, go to their website by clicking the link: Sues Gift

