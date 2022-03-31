From March 2nd to April 2nd, The Colorado Native Realty team is partnering with Goat Patch Brewing Company to host another Military Care Package Drive.
100% of the items donated will be packaged and sent to troops overseas. The event will include giveaways, along with gathering the donations to support local military.
EVENT DETAILS:
April 2nd from 2-5 PM: Giveaways and Donations
April 2nd and 10th: Donations only
April 10th from 2-4 PM: Boxing up goodies to send overseas
If you can’t make it to Goat Patch to donate, that’s okay! The Colorado Native Realty team can coordinate a pick up for you. All you have to do is contact the team for more information!
Click here! –> Colorado Native Realty
NOTE: Bring by 5 of the small items listed below to Goat Patch and Colorado Native Realty is going to buy you a Goat Patch Flagship pint PLUS you’ll be entered to win a brand new Blackstone Adventure Ready 17″ Tabletop Griddle with Range Top and some awesome Goat Patch prizes!
SUGGESTED ITEMS:
– Beef/Turkey Jerky
– Granola/Power Bars
– Ground Coffee
– Dried Snacks and Candy
– Gatorade Propel Drink Mix
– Playing Cards, UNO, Phase 10
– Board Games
– Current Magazines
– Small Hygiene Items
– Chewing Gum
– Books
– Sudoku, Crosswords, Brainteasers-
– Doritos
– Baby Wipes
– Coffee Pods
– Individual snacks