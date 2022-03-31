From March 2nd to April 2nd, The Colorado Native Realty team is partnering with Goat Patch Brewing Company to host another Military Care Package Drive.



100% of the items donated will be packaged and sent to troops overseas. The event will include giveaways, along with gathering the donations to support local military.



EVENT DETAILS:

April 2nd from 2-5 PM: Giveaways and Donations

April 2nd and 10th: Donations only

April 10th from 2-4 PM: Boxing up goodies to send overseas



If you can’t make it to Goat Patch to donate, that’s okay! The Colorado Native Realty team can coordinate a pick up for you. All you have to do is contact the team for more information!



Click here! –> Colorado Native Realty

NOTE: Bring by 5 of the small items listed below to Goat Patch and Colorado Native Realty is going to buy you a Goat Patch Flagship pint PLUS you’ll be entered to win a brand new Blackstone Adventure Ready 17″ Tabletop Griddle with Range Top and some awesome Goat Patch prizes!

SUGGESTED ITEMS:

– Beef/Turkey Jerky

– Granola/Power Bars

– Ground Coffee

– Dried Snacks and Candy

– Gatorade Propel Drink Mix

– Playing Cards, UNO, Phase 10

– Board Games

– Current Magazines

– Small Hygiene Items

– Chewing Gum

– Books

– Sudoku, Crosswords, Brainteasers-

– Doritos

– Baby Wipes

– Coffee Pods

– Individual snacks