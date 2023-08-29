In this week’s Help from the Homefront we talked to Col. Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, about the Patriot Day Give Back.

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center’s Patriot Day Give Back is a community outreach effort to support veterans and families with free food, toiletries, and youth sports equipment. Through partnerships with Care and Share Food Bank of Colorado, Feeding America, Fort Carson, and 4KidzSports, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is able to provide more than 400 military families in the Pikes Peak region with essential food provisions, personal hygiene goods and gently used sports equipment.

Servicemembers and veterans can still register for the Patriot Day Give Back at www.veteranscenter.org.