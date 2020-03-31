Help is on the way, check out how this team is creating masks

Equip, Inc. is determined to create masks and help during this Pandemic. This morning, we chat with Owner Scott Mullens, about the process and how his company will soon be providing these masks.
To learn more, visit: EquipInc.com
