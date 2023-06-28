(SPONSORED) Wear Blue: Run to Remember takes place the first Saturday of every month in Colorado Springs.

Their mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of the American Military through active remembrance. They support our military and their families through movement & community remembrance. The Wear Blue community is there to offer support and strength to those in our military community who are navigating the loss of a loved one in the armed forces. They do this in the form of active remembrance; walking, running, speaking their names & sharing their memories. Learn more at wearblueruntoremember.org.

