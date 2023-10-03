(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In this week’s Help from the Homefront, we discussed the upcoming Homeless Veterans Stand Down event with Col. Bob McLaughlin, Executive Director at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Stand Down is a one-day event held annually for the last 24 years, and this year, year 25, Mt. Carmel has been given the opportunity to host this event. Veterans will receive referrals for health care, housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, mental health counseling, and other essential services during the event.

Local organizations such as the VA, Homeward Pikes Peak, Volunteers of America, UCCS nursing program, and many others will be on-site to provide much-needed resources, tools, and support to our most vulnerable veterans in the community.

This event is free for homeless veterans to attend. For more information, please visit veteranscenter.org.