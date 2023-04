The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is hosting a committal service for an

unclaimed United States Military Veteran.

Vietnam War veteran Richard Ater, PFC US Army will be honored April 12, 2023 at 9am. The community is encouraged to attend.

The Pikes Peak National Cemetery is located at 10545 Drennan Rd

Colorado Springs, CO 80925.

