(SPONSORED) — Experience the powerful collaboration between Gasper Law Group and Loving Living Local every Tuesday as we join forces to bring you Help from the Homefront. This series is designed to show support for Southern Colorado’s veterans and military families.

This week, we met Caryn Adams and Carrie Kelly of Gasper Law Group. They remind us to get our affairs in order for the New Year! Everything from estate planning to family law, assistance, and parenting arrangements can be handled. Gasper Law specializes in these areas and is available to help, including military PCS counsel.

Learn more at gasperlaw.com.