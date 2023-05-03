(SPONSORED) – A local veteran created a memorial bike to honor his fellow service members. Chief Warrant Officer 4, US Army, Retired, Ed Ricord, brought the bike to Loving Living Local this week.

The 1993 Harley Davidson honors Task Force 2-14 service members who served in Somalia in July – December 1993 and their families. CW4, Ret. Ricord is hoping the bike will help him track down familiy members of six soldiers: PFC David J Conner, Sgt. Ferdinan C. Richardson, Sgt. Eugene Williams, PFC Matthew K. Anderson, Sgt. Cornell I. Houston, PFC James Henry Martin Jr.

Please email lericord@gmail.com if you are related to any of the fallen soldiers listed above.

