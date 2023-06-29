(COLORADO SPRINGS) — From Wednesday, May 31 through Tuesday, July 4, Colorado Springs’ Bubba’s 33 will partner with Homes For Our Troops to raise money to help build specially adapted homes for veterans.

Bartenders Jessica Farrior and Nik James joined Loving Living Local hosts Krista & Nova in the studio to share some of the wonderful menu items.

For every Patriot Burger purchased, Bubba’s 33 will donate $1 to Homes For Our Troops. Donations will also be accepted for Homes For Our Troops at all locations, with the goal to raise $100,000 as a brand.

One lucky Colorado Springs guest will win free burgers for a year when they enter in-person at the restaurant.

Home For Our Troops is a nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for post 9-11 veterans, severely injured in the line of duty. The organization has completed more than 354 homes in 47 states, with an additional 76 projects currently underway.

To date, Bubba’s 33 and parent company, Texas Roadhouse, have raised more than $2 million to help build homes.

Available through July 4 only, Bubba’s 33 Patriot Burger includes a BBQ burger, a signature beef patty, a hand-battered onion ring, BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayonnaise. Throughout these dates, guests are also invited to register to win a free burger, every week, for a year

Bubba’s 33 serves up a variety of menu options featuring handcrafted pizza, bold burgers, and ice-cold beer. The first Bubba’s 33 opened in Fayetteville, North Carolina in 2013 and has grown to 41 locations in 15 states.

For more information, visit www.bubbas33.com