Hello.Me is showing your hormones some LOVE!

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Julie McClure spent a decade seeking relief from the chronic migraines (and later anxiety) that she experienced on birth control. That’s when she says she created “Hello.Me” to help solve an unmet need for women who face health pain points associated with hormonal imbalances. Hello.Me provides holistic, natural solutions that get to the root cause of symptoms, ultimately changing the view on being “hormonal” and help women go from surviving to thriving!

McClure talks about one of Hello.Me‘s products, Top-Up-Tonic.
Loving Living Local viewers are getting an exclusive discount of 25% off of Top Up Tonic.
All you have to do is go to the Hello.me website, choose your product, and enter LIVINGLOCAL25 when you check out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Follow Krista Witiak