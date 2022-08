There is a local food truck in town with a mission to bring thoughtfully crafted and delicious foods to as many people as they can! Tossed Food Truck was spreading the health outside the studio, sharing all their healthy options and what they have to offer.

Make sure you check out the 2022 Colorado Springs Food Truck Passport! Enjoy 16 uniquely different local food trucks for ONLY $25, one of them being Tossed Food Truck, where healthy tastes good.